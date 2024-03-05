Family Members Ordered to Pay $21M After Extortion Attempt B...

News From Law.com

Marietta litigators with Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele convinced a Cobb County Superior Court judge to award former professional baseball and football player Vincent Edward "Bo" Jackson $21 million. Now the Georgia duo is detailing its prevailing trial strategy that helped Jackson specifically secure $20 million in punitive damages against a niece and nephew accused of leveraging social media to carry out an extortion attempt. "Unfortunately for those attempting to extort $20 million dollars from Jackson and his family, Bo still hits back hard," Ingram told the Daily Report.

