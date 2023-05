News From Law.com

The Virginia Supreme Court found an attorney was guilty of violating Rule 1.7(a)(2) of the Virginia Rules of Professional Conduct by engaging in sexual relations with his client while representing her in divorce proceedings. Justice Thomas P. Mann affirmed a circuit court's ruling finding that Joseph Taylor Brown had violated Rule 1.7 (a)(2) through his participation in a sexual relation with his client C.C. while representing her during her divorce.

