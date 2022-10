News From Law.com

A family law attorney running on the Republican Party ticket is challenging the Democratic incumbent for Harris County's 247th District Court. Judge Janice Berg has been presiding over the civil court since January 2019. It is a bench seat she won in 2018 by a 55.8% margin against her Republican challenger. This time around, Berg faces Geric Tipsword of The Tipsword Law Firm.

October 12, 2022, 1:26 PM