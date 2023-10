News From Law.com

Family law litigation boutique firm Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas is expanding into Miami with a new office, adding to its outposts in West Palm Beach and New York. The firm tapped Miami-based Richard Segal as co-managing partner along with Zachary Potter, who was already at the firm in its West Palm Beach office.

