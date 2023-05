News From Law.com

Have you ever walked up to two people or a group of people in the middle of their conversation, and they are saying words that you know individually have meaning but, when grouped together, you have no idea what they are saying and feel dumb for not knowing? Right, of course, me neither. However, if you ever find yourself surrounded by two or more family law attorneys, you may find yourself in that exact predicament. What are these sounds?

Georgia

May 08, 2023, 8:01 AM

nature of claim: /