New Suit

Family Choice Financial sued the U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court over its PPP Loan program. According to the complaint, the SBA approved a PPP loan to Family Choice during the COVID-19 pandemic, then later excluded lenders like Family Choice from PPP eligibility and refused to forgive the loan. The suit seeks a declaration that the SBA's exclusionary rule for PPP loans violates the CARES Act. The case is 5:23-cv-00038, Family Choice Financial Inc. v. United States Small Business Administration et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 4:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Family Choice Financial, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Isabella Casillas Guzman

Janet Yellen

The United States of America

United States Small Business Administration

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision