Family Choice Financial sued the U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court over its PPP Loan program. According to the complaint, the SBA approved a PPP loan to Family Choice during the COVID-19 pandemic, then later excluded lenders like Family Choice from PPP eligibility and refused to forgive the loan. The suit seeks a declaration that the SBA's exclusionary rule for PPP loans violates the CARES Act. The case is 5:23-cv-00038, Family Choice Financial Inc. v. United States Small Business Administration et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 04, 2023, 4:46 PM