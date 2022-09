Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Jess P. Field to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by the Mercaldo Law Firm on behalf of Leticia Famanias. The case is 2:22-cv-01486, Famanias v. Field et al.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 7:00 PM