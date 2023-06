Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Wednesday removed a employment lawsuit against City Wide Maintenance Co. and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Jeffrey M. Curtiss on behalf of a plaintiff claiming unpaid wages and assault. The case is 3:23-cv-02812, Fallon v. CW Silicon Valley, LLC, a Kansas Limited Liability Company et al.

Business Services

June 07, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Steve Fallon

defendants

City Wide Maintenance Co., Inc., a Missouri Corporation

Cw Silicon Valley, LLC, a Kansas Limited Liability Company

Michael Cann

Rob Ellis

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation