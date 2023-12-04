Who Got The Work

Jasper L. Hall of Burke, Williams & Sorensen has entered an appearance for the County of San Joaquin and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 18 in California Eastern District Court by Walker, Hamilton & Kearns on behalf of Brendon C. Falk, who claims that he sustained injuries after excessive force was used while he was experiencing a mental health episode. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr., is 2:23-cv-02377, Falk v. County of San Joaquin et al.

Government

December 04, 2023, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Brendon C. Falk

Plaintiffs

Walker, Hamilton & Kearns

Walker, Hamilton & Koenig LLP

defendants

Aaron Madrigal

County of San Joaquin

Ger Xiong

Mark Bello

Michael Cocola

Sheriff Patrick Withrow

defendant counsels

Burke, Williams & Sorensen

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation