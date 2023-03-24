Who Got The Work

Elizabeth A. Falcone, Danielle Smith and Christopher F. McCracken of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend WellPath, a health care provider for prisoners, in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, filed Feb. 7 in Washington Eastern District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP; Piskel Yahne Kovarik; and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as registered nurses, who contend that WellPath automatically deducted time from employees’ recorded hours worked for meal periods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian, is 1:23-cv-03017, Faling-Davis v. WellPath LLC.

Health Care

March 24, 2023, 9:04 AM

