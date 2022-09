Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corporation to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Kristal M. Scott Attorney at Law on behalf of Sandra Nicely Falconer. The case is 4:22-cv-03151, Falconer v. PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Real Estate

September 15, 2022, 6:25 AM