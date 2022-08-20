New Suit

Litigation boutique Kaplan Hecker & Fink and Miami's Podhurst Orseck filed a lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court against a man accused of predatory abuse of romantic partners. The suit pursues claims against Florida businessman Chad Sehlke for violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, assault, battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Plaintiff Michelle Falcone is one of at least two clients represented by the firms in cases against Sehlke. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00511, Falcone v. Sehlke.

Florida

August 20, 2022, 11:17 AM