New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The court case was filed by Diamond Massong PLLC on behalf of Blanca Falcon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01663, Falcon v. Amazon.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 22, 2022, 3:54 PM