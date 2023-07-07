New Suit - Toxic Tort

Chevron and Mecom Oil were slapped with a toxic tort lawsuit on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Gertler Law Firm and Edward A. Shamis Jr. & Associates on behalf of Henry Falcon and Patricia Falcon, alleges that Henry Falcon developed cancer due to benzene exposure after working for the defendants in the 1950s and 1960s. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02373, Falcon et al. v. Chevron USA Inc. et al.

Energy

July 07, 2023, 4:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Henry Falcon

Patricia Falcon

Plaintiffs

Gertler Law Firm

defendants

Chevron USA Inc

Mecom Oil LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims