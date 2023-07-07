Chevron and Mecom Oil were slapped with a toxic tort lawsuit on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Gertler Law Firm and Edward A. Shamis Jr. & Associates on behalf of Henry Falcon and Patricia Falcon, alleges that Henry Falcon developed cancer due to benzene exposure after working for the defendants in the 1950s and 1960s. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02373, Falcon et al. v. Chevron USA Inc. et al.
Energy
July 07, 2023, 4:35 PM