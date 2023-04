Who Got The Work

Sarah P. Reiner and Julie Zolty of GrayRobinson have entered appearances for C & N Do Inc. d/b/a Little Italy Restaurant in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 27 in Florida Middle District Court by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of a former general manager, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations for his prostate and lack of urination issues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr., is 6:23-cv-00334, Falce v. C & N Do, Inc.

April 14, 2023, 6:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Angelo Falce

Plaintiffs

Wenzel Fenton Cabassa

defendants

C & N Do, Inc.

C & N Do, Inc., d/b/a Little Italy Restaurant

defendant counsels

GrayRobinson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation