Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greene & Roberts on Friday removed a consumer class action against Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman on behalf of consumers who received a flyer from the defendant that allegedly falsely advertised 'free play' at the defendant's casino without specifying requirements to take advantage of the promotion. The case is 8:23-cv-01410, Falagrady v. Caesar's Entertainment Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 04, 2023, 4:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Falagrady

defendants

Caesar's Entertainment Inc

defendant counsels

Greene And Roberts

nature of claim: 890/