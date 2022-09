New Suit - Employment

Southwestern Energy and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The court action was filed by the Berthold Law Firm on behalf of Kolby M. Fakourey, who claims the defendants failed to provide a safe work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00233, Fakourey et al v. Hybrid Drilling, Inc. et al.

Energy

September 23, 2022, 6:57 PM