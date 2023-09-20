Fake Electors Want Ga. Election Subversion Charges Against T...

News From Law.com

Lawyers for three Georgia Republicans who falsely claimed that Donald Trump won the state and that they were "duly elected and qualified" electors are set to argue Wednesday that criminal charges against them should be moved from state to federal court. David Shafer, Shawn Still and Cathy Latham were among the 18 people indicted last month along with Trump on charges they participated in a scheme to keep the Republican president in power after his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

District of Columbia

September 20, 2023, 1:25 PM

