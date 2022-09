Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over a disputed denial of coverage for a heart attack, was filed by the Castaneda Law Group and the Law Offices of Neil V. Singh on behalf of Anderson Marcelo Fajoli and Patricia Fajoli. The case is 0:22-cv-61731, Fajoli et al. v. Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 1:51 PM