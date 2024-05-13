Who Got The Work

Samuel Turner of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for the New York Post, a subsidiary of News Corp., in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed March 27 in California Central District Court by K. Finnerty Law on behalf of Faith Morgan, the owner of the copyright to a photo of Marilyn Monroe at the 1962 birthday celebration for President John F. Kennedy where Monroe famously sang 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President.' The suit, which also takes aim at Advanced Publication's Vogue and the Associated Press, accuses the defendants of the unauthorized use of the photograph in news articles about Kim Kardashian following her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in Monroe's dress. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:24-cv-02498, Faith Morgan v. The Associated Press et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 13, 2024, 10:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Faith Morgan

Plaintiffs

Finnerty Law Offices, Inc.

defendants

Advance Publications, Inc.

The Associated Press

Conde Nast

Nyp Holdings, Inc.

Vogue

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims