Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Plunkett Cooney on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Fabian, Sklar, King & Liss on behalf of Faith Christian Assembly. The case is 2:22-cv-12033, Faith Christian Assembly v. Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 11:59 AM