New Suit - Contract

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. The complaint targets Ashley Pratt for failing to repay a $400,000 retention bonus in accordance with an executed employment retention bonus agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02990, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation v. Pratt.

Colorado

November 18, 2022, 5:55 AM