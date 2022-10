Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Sacchetta & Falcone on behalf of Anthony Fairman, pertains to personal injury claims arising from the plaintiff falling while unloading a delivery truck. The case is 2:22-cv-04273, Fairman v. Ryder Truck Rental et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 25, 2022, 5:14 PM