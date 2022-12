Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDonnell & Associates on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Sam's Club, Walmart and Backyard Discovery Corp. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bezark Lerner & DeVirgilis on behalf of Annemarie Fairman and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-04914, Fairman et al v. Backyard Discovery Corporation et al.