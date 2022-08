New Suit - Employment Class Action

Berger Montague and Varnell & Warwick filed a wage-and-hour class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court against Search Wizards Inc. The suit, for claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act, pursues claims on behalf of current and former talent acquisition specialists for the defendant who allegedly did not receive overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01905, Fairley v. Search Wizards, Inc.

Business Services

August 19, 2022, 5:50 PM