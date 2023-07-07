Who Got The Work

Five Sidley Austin partners have stepped in to defend Tundra Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed May 23 in California Northern District Court by Fenwick & West on behalf of online wholesale platform Faire Wholesale, accuses Tundra of inducing retailers on the Faire platform to share their log-in credentials with Tundra, allowing the company to access prices, in-stock availability and other information from Faire's platform without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:23-cv-02538, Faire Wholesale, Inc. v. Tundra, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 07, 2023

Plaintiffs

Faire Wholesale, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fenwick & West

defendants

Tundra, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

