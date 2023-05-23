New Suit

Faire Wholesale, an online wholesale platform, sued competitor Tundra Inc. on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Fenwick & West, accuses Tundra of inducing retailers on the Faire platform to share their log-in credentials with Tundra, allowing the company to access prices, in-stock availability and other information from Faire's platform without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02538, Faire Wholesale Inc. v. Tundra Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 23, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Faire Wholesale, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fenwick & West

defendants

Tundra, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/