Removed To Federal Court

Swissport SA LLC on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian, accuses the defendant of failing to provide mandatory breaks and other labor law violations. Swissport is represented by Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete. The case is 2:23-cv-00407, Fairbanks v. Swissport SA, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

January 19, 2023, 3:13 PM