Who Got The Work

Maslon partner Larina A. Alton has entered an appearance for Twisted Mechanical LLC in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which seeks to collect unpaid fringe benefit contribution payments, was filed Aug. 9 in Minnesota District Court by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick on behalf of Colin Beere and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright, is 0:23-cv-02407, Fairbanks et al v. Twisted Mechanical LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 25, 2023, 9:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Graham

Blake Parsons

Colin Beere

Jason Damman

John Quarnstrom

Matthew Fairbanks

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

defendants

Twisted Mechanical LLC

defendant counsels

Maslon

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations