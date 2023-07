New Suit - Employment

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court against Advanced Design Contracting. The suit was brought on behalf of the Sheet Metal Local #10 Control Board Trust Fund, which seeks to collect allegedly unpaid fringe benefit contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02026, Fairbanks et al v. Advanced Design Contracting, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

July 05, 2023, 8:04 PM

Andrew Graham

Blake Parsons

Colin Beere

Jason Damman

John Quarnstrom

Matthew Fairbanks

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

Advanced Design Contracting, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations