News From Law.com

With the departure of longtime Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Randy Mastro for King & Spalding last week, an issue that has dogged Big Law for the past two decades has once again reared its head: Mandatory retirement. As most firms have moved away from mandatory retirement age , it has created a couple of issues: Who gets to stay and who needs to go and is the firm sacrificing its financial future to maintain a solid present?

Legal Services

August 29, 2022, 5:00 AM