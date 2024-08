News From Law.com

A woman who lost bowel and bladder control after undergoing spinal surgery has agreed to a $3 million settlement of her Middlesex County medical malpractice suit. The suit claimed that the defendants failed to properly monitor the patient after surgery, failed to diagnose her with cauda equina syndrome, and failed to promptly treat that condition. The defendants disputed many of the plaintiff's assertions in the case.

August 23, 2024, 9:33 AM