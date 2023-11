News From Law.com

The New Jersey Appellate Division affirmed an order denying attorney's costs and fees to a plaintiff who alleged the trial judge erred in denying attorney's fees under 42 U.S.C. ยง 1983 despite acknowledging the pleadings did not "expressly" allege a violation of her civil rights.

November 22, 2023, 3:37 PM

