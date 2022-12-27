FAIL: Committee Finds Professor Practiced Law Without a Lice...

News From Law.com

A Temple University law professor who is not licensed in New Jersey but had a significant role in a Middlesex County medical malpractice suit engaged in the unauthorized practice of law, a committee of the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled. Opinion 60, from the court's Committee on the Unauthorized Practice of Law, represents an about-face from a July 2021 Appellate Division published ruling finding the law professor, Frank McClellan, did not engage in the unauthorized practice of law.

December 27, 2022, 4:16 PM