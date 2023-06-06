Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDowell Hetherington on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mutual of Omaha Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz on behalf of Sophye Fahrer, whose husband died after overdosing on fentanyl. According to the complaint, the plaintiff is still entitled to life insurance proceeds because gabapentin, an anticonvulsant medication, was also present in the blood at the time of death, and therefore the death could not be attributed solely to a 'controlled substance.' The case is 0:23-cv-61080, Fahrer v. Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Sophye Fahrer

defendants

Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute