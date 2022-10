Who Got The Work

JPMorgan Chase has retained lawyer Jeffrey E. Ramsey of Blackwell, Burke & Ramsey to fend off a pending lawsuit. The action was filed pro se by Jean De Dieu A.S. Fagnide on Aug. 26 in Indiana Southern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, is 1:22-cv-01692, Fagnide v. JP Morgan Chase.