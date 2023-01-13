Who Got The Work

Peter T. Shapiro and Colby Berman of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent Holmes Stamp Company in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Nov. 28 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-10080, Fagnani v. Holmes Stamp Company.

Internet & Social Media

January 13, 2023, 8:13 AM