Who Got The Work

Adam R. Bialek of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for American Stationery Company Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 29 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:22-cv-10136, Fagnani v. American Stationery Company, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 13, 2023, 8:24 AM