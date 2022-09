Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging vicarious liability against MGM National Harbor to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Tucker Moore Group on behalf of Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi a/k/a 'Dr. Dan,' a physician and biodefense expert who contends that his laptop and other items were stolen by a third party from his hotel room. The case is 1:22-cv-02262, Fagbuyi v. MGM National Harbor, LLC.