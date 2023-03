New Suit - Contract

First American Title Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Nevada District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a purchase and sale agreement, was brought by Black & Wadhams on behalf of Philip J. Fagan Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00371, Fagan v. First American Title Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

March 09, 2023, 1:50 PM