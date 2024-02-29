Matthew Rawlinson and Daniel Robert Gherardi of Latham & Watkins have stepped in as defense counsel to Amplitude Inc. and the company's board of directors in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Feb. 14 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Robbins LLP, accuses the defendants of filing misleading statements about the company's growth projections and failing to disclose adverse conditions to the company, including the finding that its land-and-expand sales strategy was years away from accelerating revenue for new clients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:24-cv-00898, Fagan v. Amplitude, Inc. et al.
Technology
February 29, 2024, 8:18 AM