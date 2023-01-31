Who Got The Work

Meghan K. Spillane and Catherine Tremble of Goodwin Procter have stepped in to represent Blockware Solutions, a bitcoin mining equipment and hosting provider, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 17 in Illinois Northern District Court by Meador & Engle and Goodman Tovrov Hardy & Johnson on behalf of Faes & Co. (London) Ltd., accuses Blockware of failing to provide adequate hosting services for 50 of the plaintiff's bitcoin miners. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall, is 1:22-cv-07121, Faes & Company (London) Limited v. Blockware Solutions, LLC.

Cryptocurrency

January 31, 2023, 5:50 AM