Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath executive partner Gina Kastel has just ascended to the position of firm chair, effective April 1, succeeding co-chairs Andrew Kassner and Tom Froehle. In a conversation with Law.com, Kastel speaks on settling into the role, her goals and where the firm is looking to grow during the new fiscal year.

April 10, 2023, 4:24 PM

