Faegre Drinker Snags Buchanan COO, Aims to Advance in AI Eff...

News From Law.com

After 17 years at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, chief operating officer Nolan Kurtz has jumped to Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.Kurtz is taking over the role from Jane Koehl, formerly the COO for Drinker Biddle & Reath prior to the 2020 merger with Faegre Baker Daniels, who moved to Venable back in February. Kurtz's move, which went into effect August 26, comes at a time where Faegre Drinker is looking to enhance its performance and growth, as well as more effectively leverage its internal data and generative A.I, according to firm chair Gina Kastel.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 05, 2024, 10:11 AM