Rebounding from a mixed 2022, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath saw double-digit growth in income and profits per equity partner in its first year under the management of Gina Kastel, the firm's first female chair. Kastel, who stepped into the role last April, attributed the firm's strong performance to a balance in practices, with strong litigation demand counteracting a dip in transactional work.

February 21, 2024, 10:52 AM

