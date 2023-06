News From Law.com

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has selected Fort Myers, Florida as the site of its first office in the Southeast, putting a litigator at the wheel. Traci McKee, a product liability litigator who has been based in Florida since joining predecessor firm Faegre Baker Daniels in 2019, is the office's lead partner at the new Fort Myers office. She's joined by associate Tess Godhardt and two paralegals.

June 06, 2023, 3:46 PM

