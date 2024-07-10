Faegre Drinker Laid Off Staff in February, Per Leaked Memo |...

News From Law.com

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath started off 2024 by making cuts to its operations staff, according to a memo originally leaked to Above the Law that has been verified by the firm."Faegre Drinker eliminated a small number of support roles effective February 9, 2024, representing less than 5% of our total operations and administrative headcount," the firm's statement in response to the memo reads. "No attorney or consulting professional roles were impacted. The firm offered generous separation packages to support individuals as they transitioned from the firm."

Legal Services - Large Law

