Faegre Drinker Chooses Minneapolis Health Care Partner As Ne...

Leaders at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have selected Minneapolis-based executive partner Gina Kastel to serve as the firm's next chair, succeeding co-chairs Tom Froehle and Andrew Kassner effective April 1. The firm announced the leadership transition in a press release Thursday morning. Kastel was not immediately available to comment for this story. The statement released by Faegre Drinker Thursday morning states Kastel was selected following an "extensive and thorough vetting process" led by a board-appointed succession committee, with the help from a "nationally recognized outside consultant."

November 17, 2022, 8:56 AM