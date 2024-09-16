Faegre Drinker, Carlton Fields Add Former EDNY Prosecutors |...

News From Law.com

Two assistant United States attorneys for the Eastern District of New York are joining white collar crime and government investigations departments at two separate firms. Craig Hereen, formerly the deputy chief of the office's national security and cybercrime section, is joining Am Law 100 firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath as a partner, while former assistant U.S. attorney Brian Morris is slated to become a shareholder with Second Hundred firm Carlton Fields.

September 16, 2024, 5:44 PM