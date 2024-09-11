Faegre Drinker Adds Three Former Federal Prosecutors From Gr...

News From Law.com

Faegre Biddle Drinker & Reath has added on a team of three former federal prosecutors to its white-collar practices in Pennsylvania and California, in a move made effective just after Labor Day. Partner Jessica Natali will be joining Faegre Drinker's Philadelphia office, while partner Carolyn McNiven and associate Brittany Fisher will be part of the firm's San Francisco office. All three attorneys are joining from Greenberg Traurig and are bringing along clients from the move.

California

September 11, 2024, 6:08 PM